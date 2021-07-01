Deebo Samuel holds inaugural summer football camp in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Home has always been important for former Gamecock star Deebo Samuel. On Thursday, the former Carolina wideout and current San Fransisco 49er returned to Columbia to hold his first summer football camp for kids in the community.

The camp was held at the Southeastern Freight Lines complex, and ran drills for kids of all ages looking to hone their skills on the football field.

Samuel, entering his third year playing for the 49ers in the NFL, says he’s back to 100% health after starting only five games in 2020 due to injuries.