DHEC: 99 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 99 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 89 probable cases and five new deaths in the Palmetto State. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 493,199 with 8,644 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 5,106 molecular test results which yielded a percent positive rate of 3.0%.

According to the department, a total of 3,769,018 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.