LSU big man transferring to South Carolina

Frank Martin and the Gamecocks picked up a huge transfer Thursday — literally.

The Gamecocks confirmed the signing of 6-11 center Josh Gray from LSU Thursday. Gray played in 10 games as a freshman for the Tigers, averaging under a point per game.

Gray is one of five transfers into the Carolina basketball program this season, including Erik Stevenson, Chico Carter, James Reese and AL Wilson.