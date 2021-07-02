DHEC: 139 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 139 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 85 probable cases and four additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of cases in the Palmetto State to 493,316 with 8,648 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 8,132 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 2.8%.

According to the department, a total of 3,775,987 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.