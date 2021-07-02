Lighting off fireworks this weekend? DHEC has some tips to help keep you safe

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control wants to remind you of some safety tips regarding fireworks for the Fourth of July weekend.

“Too often, the usage of fireworks is not taken as seriously as it should be,” said Dr. Virginie Daguise, Bureau Director of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention. “The fact is, they can cause severe injuries and burns, and some cases are even fatal. We want people to have fun during the Fourth of July weekend, but we also want them to be careful. That means following safety guidelines on the firework labels, paying attention to your surroundings, and keeping others at a safe distance.”

Officials say spectators should keep a safe distance from the person lighting the fireworks, and the person lighting it should wear safety glasses. Also, don’t allow kids to play with fireworks or sparklers, and soak all fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash as they could ignite. DHEC reminds you to make sure you are in a safe area and don’t point fireworks at peoples homes or flammable substances.

DHEC also encourages people to follow COVID-19 safety measures. You can visit their website for more safety tips.