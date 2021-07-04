Attempted murder suspect arrested after chase with SCHP trooper, KSCO

CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO): A man with several arrest warrants has been taken into custody in Kershaw County after a chase and standoff on Friday. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Daniel Markease Holiday was arrested when he ran from a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper.

Deputies say Holiday crashed his vehicle and then barricaded himself in his girlfriend’s house, before eventually running out the back door and into a wooded area. KCSO K9 Nero and other deputies found and arrested Holiday in the woods.

Holiday was wanted on 7 warrants in Kershaw County, including 3 for attempted murder, 3 for attempted armed robbery, and 1 warrant for discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

He also now faces charges of driving under suspension, reckless driving, possession of marijuana (28 grams or less), and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon. SCHP filed all charges related to this incident.

Holiday is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center.