DHEC: 68 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 68 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 48 probable cases and no new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 493,702 with 8,658 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 2,547 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 3.8%.

According to the department, a total of 3,797,586 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.