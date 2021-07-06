Polls shows 47% of Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction

CNN– A new poll shows almost half of Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction. 47% of respondents in a PBS News Hour NPR Marist poll said so.

That’s the highest number in the past twelve years. The survey indicates how you view the nation’s path, which seems to depend heavily on which side of the political fence you sit on. 87% of Democrats said they are happy with where America is heading, while the same percentage of Republicans said the exact opposite.