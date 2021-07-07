Consumer News: Cost of travel jumps from last year, Subway is making changes to its menu and more!

CNN– A new report says the cost of travel has soared since last year, with hotel rooms 44% percent more, according to data from hotel research firm STR. Airfare was up 24%. The most drastic price hike can be seen in rental cars. Rates are up 110% from a year ago and 70% higher than pre-pandemic prices.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The prices at the pump continue their steady climb, as summer travel is in full swing. The national gas price average is expected to increase to $3.25 this month. Unfortunately, it’s not going to stop there. AAA expects gas prices to rise another 10-20 cents through the end of August. According to columbiagasprices.com, we’re averaging just over $2.80 a gallon here in the Midlands.

CNN– A warning tonight for Windows users. Microsoft is urging windows users to immediately install an update after security researchers say they found a major problem in the operating system that could be exposed to hackers. If you have automatic updates enabled, it’s likely your PC has already downloaded the security update, say experts.

Subway is making changes to its menu. The company says, starting next week, customers will see new and old items. The multigrain and Italian breads have a new recipe. The bacon will now be hickory smoked, and the turkey and ham will be sliced thin. Subway says they are also giving away up to one million free sandwiches July 13 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.