Ragin named video coordinator for Gamecock men’s hoops

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Wednesday that John Ragin has been named video coordinator for the Gamecocks. Ragin has been a member of the men’s basketball program since the 2015-16 campaign.

“John has been with us for a long time, as a player, and obviously his playing career was cut short due to a medical condition, but he has never left our environment. He was able to serve as a graduate student manager and has continued to take pride in our program and helping our players. Now he gets the opportunity to be a video coordinator as he starts his journey in the world of coaching. We’re very excited to have John on our staff.”

Ragin lettered for the Gamecocks in 2015-16, seeing action in four games, before a medical condition sidelined him for the remainder of his career. A native of Eastover, Ragin continued to be involved with the Carolina program during the remainder of his time as an undergrad, before he served as a graduate student manager and administrative assistant. He earned his degree in sport and entertainment management from Carolina in 2019.

“During my entire time at Carolina Frank has been very supportive in helping me choose a career path,” Ragin said. “Frank allowed me to become a graduate student manager for the team to gain experience in the coaching world. I believe in what he and the other staff members stand for. I’m excited to start the journey of my coaching career, and it makes it even more exciting knowing I get to start off in my hometown and at my alma-mater. I can’t say thank you enough to Frank for this opportunity.”

Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on Carolina basketball.