DHEC: 119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new death in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 119 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 138 probable cases and one new death in the Palmetto State. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 493,913 with 8,661 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 2,891 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 5.8%.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.