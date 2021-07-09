DHEC: 212 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one additional death in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 212 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 183 probable cases and one additional death in South Carolina. This takes the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 494,124 with 8,662 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 6,167 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 4.7%.

According to the department, a total of 3,812,186 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.