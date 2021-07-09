President Biden faces criticism for plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan

One of the people who is not in favor of the removal of troops is U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham who calls it " a disaster in the making"

(ABC NEWS) — President Joe Biden made the announcement that the United States will end its war in Afghanistan by the end of August which is ahead of the original September 11th deadline.

During his remarks the president said,

“it’s the right and responsibility of the afghan people alone to decide their future.”

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is speaking out about that decision saying in part,

“President Biden does not understand conditions are developing in Afghanistan for a reemergence of Al-Qaeda and ISIS which will directly threaten the American homeland and our allies..“get ready for major upheaval as this decision by President Biden is a disaster in the making.”

Reid Binion reports Biden is defending his decision to withdraw.