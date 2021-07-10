Former Gamecock Peter Mooney retires from professional baseball

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The only thing Peter Mooney loves more than baseball is his family. That love ultimately led to his decision this week to hang up his cleats after 11 seasons playing baseball in the minor leagues.

Mooney started at shortstop for the Gamecocks on the 2011 National Championship team, then was taken in the 21st round of the MLB Draft that summer by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He spent the following 11 years playing for four different organizations across multiple levels of Minor League Baseball, reaching AAA twice with the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies systems.

This year, he felt the calling to call it quits and walk away from professional baseball to be with his family.

Mooney’s first daughter, Emma, was born nearly five weeks premature while he was on the road away from home. With he and his wife expecting their second daughter in the coming weeks, Mooney knew it was time to come home and be there for his family.

He says he still plans to be a part of the game in some capacity as a coach, but isn’t sure yet when he wants to step back onto the field. He spent 24 straight hours with his family when he returned to West Palm Beach, and will soak up every second he gets to be back home.