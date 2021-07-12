Andrew Peters drafted by the Los Angeles Angels

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a brief run on starting pitchers, the first Gamecock relief pitcher was snatched up in the MLB Draft.

Redshirt junior Andrew Peters was taken in the 10th round (291st overall) by the Los Angeles Angels. Peters will be joining teammate Brett Kerry in the Angels system after Kerry was taken in the 5th round earlier Monday afternoon.

Peters anchored the South Carolina bullpen in 2021, appearing in 19 gams and posting a 4-1 record with a 3.62 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 32.1 innings.