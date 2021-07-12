Brannon Jordan drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The strength of the Gamecock baseball team in 2021 was the pitching staff. All three of the starting pitchers for the final three weekends of the season are now heading to the MLB.

Gamecock starter Brannon Jordan was taken in the 9th round (267th overall) by the Milwaukee Brewers Monday evening.

Jordan, a senior from Collinsville, Okla., posted a 5-6 record and a 4.58 ERA across 15 starts as the primary Saturday night pitcher for South Carolina.

He joins fellow pitchers Brett Kerry (5th round, Los Angeles Angels) and Thomas Farr (5th round, Cincinnati Reds) leaving the Gamecocks with three holes to fill in the weekend rotation next season.

Jordan also joins former Gamecocks Noah Campbell and TJ Shook in the Brewers organization after both joined the Milwaukee system last summer.