Cayce DPS speaks with the residents they serve in their Coffee with a Cop event

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday morning, Cayce residents had the chance to have a cup of joe with their local police officers. The Cayce Department of Public Safety invited the community to coffee and a conversation at the Starbucks on Knox Abbott Drive.

Officers say the mission is to break down the barriers between the community and police, allowing residents to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know their officers.

The department will be out again for the National Coffee with a Cop event in October.