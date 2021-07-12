Wes Clarke drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SEC leader in homeruns is finally off the draft board.

Gamecock slugger Wes Clarke had to wait until the 10th round of the MLB Draft to hear his name called, when the Milwaukee Brewers drafted him with the 297th overall pick on the draft’s second day.

He joins fellow teammate Brannon Jordan, who was also taken by the Brewers in the 9th round Monday evening.

Clarke anchored the Gamecock lineup and was tied for the nation’s lead in homeruns with 23 on the season. He finished the 2021 season with a .271 average and a team-leading 55 RBIs while starting all 57 games for South Carolina.

Clarke and Jordan both join former Gamecocks Noah Campbell and TJ Shook, who joined the Brewers organization last summer.