Consumer News: AMC sees its busiest weekend since March 2020, you can soon buy mac and cheese flavored ice cream and more!

CNN– If you’re shopping, receipts show you’re spending more lately. From food to furniture, experts say prices on just about everything are rising. Experts say the reason has to do with America’s spending binge. Mandy Gaither has the details.

AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the world, says this past weekend was its busiest since theaters closed in March 2020, during the beginning of the pandemic. The top ranked movies last week were Marvel’s “Black Widow” and the latest in the Fast and Furious saga, “F9.”

Microsoft announced it is buying a cybersecurity firm it hopes will help fight against hacking. The software giant says this purchase will protect customers from risks that arise as more people are working remotely and using cloud services. This deal comes when numerous organizations have been affected by ransomware attacks this year. Microsoft did not disclose how much it paid to acquire RiskIQ, but Bloomberg says the deal was at least $500 million.

Mac and cheese lovers, you might want to listen up. Kraft has come up with an idea you probably never expected, a limited edition macaroni and cheese flavored ice cream. In a statement, Kraft said it wanted to combine two iconic comfort foods and says the new ice cream has no artificial flavors, preservatives or dyes. You can order Kraft macaroni and cheese ice cream on Van Leeuwen’s website for $12 a pint, starting Wednesday.