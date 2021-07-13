DHEC: 158 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 158 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 85 probable cases and no new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 494,862 with 8,672 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 3,926 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 5.4%.

According to the department, a total of 3,834,981 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.