Gamecock relief pitcher John Gilreath returning for one more season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After losing six pitchers to the MLB Draft, the South Carolina baseball team returns a veteran bullpen piece for 2022.

Senior left-handed pitcher John Gilreath confirmed to ABC Columbia Tuesday night that he will be returning to the Gamecocks for his extra year of eligibility granted due to COVID.

Gilreath saw his workload increase down the stretch of the 2021 season, appearing in 15 games (sixth-most in the bullpen) and striking out 20 batters in 23.1 innings with a 5.01 ERA.

Across his four years at South Carolina, Gilreath has appeared in 60 games, posting a 4.97 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 96 innings across 60 total appearances.