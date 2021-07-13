General Motors recalls 400k pickup trucks over airbag issue

The auto makers say they will notify owners impacted by the recall so they can fix issue for free

(CNN) — General Motors is recalling more than 400-thousand trucks over an airbag issue.

There a problem with inflator components that can fail and cause an airbag to suddenly deploy for no reason.

Impacted vehicles include 15-hundred, 25-hundred..and 35-hundred series pick-up trucks manufactured between 20-15 and 20-16.

Not all the trucks produced during that time are part of the recall. So far, all three reported unintended airbag deployments happened when no one was inside the vehicles.

GMC and Chevrolet plan to notify owners of the recalled vehicles next month to visit their local dealerships for a free fix.