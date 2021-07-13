Maxcy Gregg pool closed temporarily, reopening Wednesday

Pool will re-open Wednesday, July 14 at 1 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department says the Maxcy Gregg Pool is temporarily closed for maintenance. City officials say the pool will re-open Wednesday, July 14 at 1 p.m.

If you’re still looking to hit the water, the Greenview pool is still open.

The city says hours for Greenview Pool are as follows:

Mondays Closed for Maintenance

Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sundays from 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

The cost to visit the pools per visit is $3 for those ages 12 and under and $4 for ages 13 and over. Season passes are $80 for those 12 and under and $120 for those 13 and up. Authorities say group passes $100 for children and $140 for adults.

Officials say visitors must keep their pool visit to under two hours in order to accommodate other guests. Guests will be given color coded wristbands when they enter the pool area.

City officials say the city’s spray pools and splash pads are free to the public.

The following spray pools will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and closed on Sunday:

Lorick Park – 1600 Lorick Ave.

Pinehurst Park – 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

The following spray pools will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and 4 p.m.-6 p.m., and closed on Saturday and Sunday:

Edisto Discovery Park – 1914 Wiley St.

Emily Douglas Park – 2500 Wheat St.

Heathwood Park – 800 Abelia Rd.

Melrose Park – 1500 Fairview Rd.

Sims Park – 3500 Duncan St.

St. Anna’s Park – 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.

Drew Park splash pad located at 2101 Walker Solomon Way will be open Monday-Saturday 12 p.m.-8 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

Additionally, splash pads located at Mays Park (4100 Trenholm Rd.) and Pacific Park (200 Wayne St.) are available upon request.

The pools will remain open until Labor Day.