DHEC: 204 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 204 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 121 probable cases and three additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 495,079 with 8,675 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 3,656 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rating of 8.0%.

According to the department, a total of 3,839,782 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.