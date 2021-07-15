DHEC: 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 307 probable cases and five new deaths in the Palmetto State. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 495,405 with 8,682 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 5,624 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 7.3%.

According to the department, a total of 3,846,570 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.