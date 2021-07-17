President Biden says social media misinformation is ‘killing people’

Cases of the virus are now spiking in all fifty states and now being dubbed the "pandemic of the unvaccinated"

(CNN) — For the first time since the beginning of the year coronavirus cases are surging in all fifty states— with cases hitting states with low vaccination rates the hardest.

Now, the Biden administration is sounding the alarm on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation spreading on social media platforms.

Reid Binion has the details.