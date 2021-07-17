South Carolina baseball hires Chad Caillet as assistant coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After losing two assistants in the same week, the Gamecocks are filling one of those vacancies with an SEC assistant coach.

Sources confirmed to ABC Columbia that South Carolina is hiring Texas A&M assistant Chad Caillet to replace Trip Couch as assistant coach on Mark Kingston’s staff.

Couch left the Gamecocks last week to take a position with the Arizona Wildcats’ staff.

Caillet was hired at Texas A&M prior to the 2019 season, and worked primarily with the offense and infielders while serving as third base coach for the Aggies.

Prior to his time at A&M, he spent 12 seasons at Southern Mississippi, the last three of which he served as the associate head coach. D1 Baseball recognized Caillet as the top recruiter in Conference USA following the 2016 season.

Now Kingston’s focus will turn to hiring a pitching coach to replace Skylar Meade, who left last week to become the head coach at Troy University.