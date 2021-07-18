Current, former Gamecocks come together for 2021 SC Pro-Am

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In an offseason full of new faces for the Gamecocks, it was mix of old and new taking the court at Heathwood Hall to kick off the annual South Carolina Pro-Am basketball tournament.

The event features six teams comprised of collegiate and professional basketball players with South Carolina roots. Several of Frank Martin’s new Gamecocks will suit up this week, and several of his former players returned to take in the action.

That includes former South Carolina great P.J. Dozier, fresh off his fourth season in the NBA and his third with the Denver Nuggets. Former College of Charleston standout Jarrell Brantley (now with the Utah Jazz) also attended, and both expressed a deep appreciation for coming back to this event as professionals after coming to this Pro-Am for years as kids.

The SC Pro-Am will run two more days on Thursday July 22 and Sunday July 25. Both days will feature three sessions of games, for more information visit SCProAm.org.