Harris, Enagbare named to preseason watch lists

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) — The Maxwell Football Club today announced its watch lists for the 85th Maxwell Award, presented annually to the outstanding player in college football, and for the 27th annual Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. University of South Carolina junior running back Kevin Harris has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, while senior EDGE Kingsley Enagbare is on the preseason list for the Bednarik Award.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official. The preseason list consists of 80 players.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame’s Class of ’69 and the NFL Hall of Fame’s Class of ’67. The Bednarik Award watch list is comprised of 90 candidates on the defensive side of the ball.