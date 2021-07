Shane Beamer recreates iconic Steve Spurrier photo

Shane Beamer continues his impressive offseason — this time, he’s flexing his creative muscles.

After leaving SEC Media Days in Birmingham, AL Monday afternoon, Beamer nearly broke the South Carolina internet by recreating an iconic Media Days photo taken of the great Steve Spurrier in 2013.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clowney_7 (@clowney_7)