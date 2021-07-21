DHEC: 462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 252 probable cases and four new deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 497,542 with 8,700 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 6,593 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 8.8%.

According to the department, a total of 3,881,231 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.