Former Spring Valley star Peter Boulware reflects on time with Bobby Bowden

Spring Valley High grad Peter Boulware took time with ABC Columbia Wednesday to reflect on his playing days with the great Bobby Bowden.

Bowden announced Wednesday he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

“It’s very sad,” Boulware said. “He’s meant so much to so many people.”

The 91-year-old Bowden was hospitalized last October after he tested positive for COVID-19. The positive test came a few days after returning to his Tallahassee home from a lengthy hospital stay for an infection in his leg. He did not disclose his condition in his statement.

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in a statement released to news outlets, including The Associated Press. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

During his 34 years coaching Florida State, Bowden amassed a 315-98-4 record and built the Seminoles into a national power, winning 12 Atlantic Coast Conference championships and national titles in 1993 and 1999. He won 357 games during his 40 years in college coaching and was selected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

The Associated Press contributed to the writing of this article.