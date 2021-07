West coast fires now visible on East coast, force evacuations

Officials say there are currently more than 75 active fires scoarching more than a million acres

(CNN) — Out West, the extreme heat and dry conditions are only fueling raging wildfires.

Right now, there are more than 75 active fires across 13 states burning through more than a million acres.

Isabel Rosales has more on the forced evacuations

and the smoke now visible on the East coast.