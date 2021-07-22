DHEC: 474 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 474 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 455 probable cases and seven additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 498,054 with 8,708 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 6,153 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 10.8%.

According to the department, a total of 3,881,231 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.