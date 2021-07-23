Deputies searching for inmate who escaped Orangeburg hospital with no clothes

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for an inmate who escaped with no clothes from the the Regional Medical Center.

“Right now we believe he has no clothes on, so he shouldn’t be hard to spot,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Major Rene Williams .

Austin Craig Nettles is 5’11” with long, brown hair.

The sheriff’s office is searching an area along St. Matthews Road from Fire Tower Road to State A&M Road.

The sheriff’s office thinks they have Nettles contained to a wooded area but want people to be cautious.

We’re told Nettles was in custody on probation but no further details regarding his arrest of circumstances of probation were provided.

Residents along Fire Tower Road are asked to lock their doors and be on the lookout for Nettles.