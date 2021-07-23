DHEC: 798 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, three new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 798 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 414 probable cases and three additional deaths in South Carolina. This takes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 498,887 with 8,710 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 8,946 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 12.1%.

According to the department, a total of 3,897,249 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far. DHEC says 50.1% of South Carolina residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.