New banner unveiled at Williams-Brice Stadium despite design issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer’s “Welcome Home” mantra will have to wait a little longer before it hangs outside of Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks new head coach teased that the banner on the Bluff Road side of the stadium might need a remodel, and that new banner came Saturday morning.

The new banner didn’t feature any player, but rather a giant Palmetto tree and crescent moon with Beamer’s signature “Welcome Home” in large letters. But the sign wasn’t welcome for very long outside the stadium.

Less than a few hours after hanging the banner, South Carolina announced that the coloring was incorrect and it would changed.

The colors on our new Williams-Brice Stadium banner did not come out as intended. We will work with our signage and printing partners to make the correct change. — Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) July 24, 2021

There is currently no timetable for when the replacement banner will be installed, or what specific color changes will come to the design.