New banner unveiled at Williams-Brice Stadium despite design issues
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer’s “Welcome Home” mantra will have to wait a little longer before it hangs outside of Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks new head coach teased that the banner on the Bluff Road side of the stadium might need a remodel, and that new banner came Saturday morning.
The new banner didn’t feature any player, but rather a giant Palmetto tree and crescent moon with Beamer’s signature “Welcome Home” in large letters. But the sign wasn’t welcome for very long outside the stadium.
Less than a few hours after hanging the banner, South Carolina announced that the coloring was incorrect and it would changed.
There is currently no timetable for when the replacement banner will be installed, or what specific color changes will come to the design.