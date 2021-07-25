Future, former Gamecocks shine on final day of SC Pro Am

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Before Frank Martin’s newest Gamecocks introduce themselves to the South Carolina fans at Colonial Life Arena, they had the chance to play in front of the Midlands at the ninth annual SC Pro Am at Heathwood Hall.

The event, run by former Gamecock Carey Rich, featured six teams filled with Gamecocks and other local collegiate and professional basketball players from the midstate area. They played three separate sessions of three games each over the past week, culminating in Sunday’s final exhibitions before these players return to their respective schools.

With plenty of new faces putting on the garnet and black this winter, the Pro Am provided a great opportunity to see what kind of talent Frank Martin will be working with in the 2021-22 season.

Starting with two local products transferring back to Columbia, James Reese (A.C. Flora) and Chico Carter Jr. (Cardinal Newman) put on a show in their final games of the week.

Reese posted 32 points on six made 3-pointers, while Carter finished with 29 points on five made 3’s.

Also adding to the impressive showings for Gamecocks were Devin Carter (38 points, five 3’s), and Jacobi Wright (20 points, 9-14 FG) who stand as the biggest key members of the 2021 recruiting class for Frank Martin.

Former Gamecock star Sindarius Thornwell also took the court in the Pro Am, putting up 16 points on 6-10 shooting.