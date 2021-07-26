DHEC: 664 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, two new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Saturday.

DHEC reports 664 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 303 probable cases and two new deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 501,240 with 8,715 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 8,128 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 10.7%.

According to the department, a total of 3,922,389 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.