DHEC: 827 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, one new death in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 827 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 272 probable cases and one new death in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 502,094 with 8,716 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 9,856 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 10.6%.

According to the department, a total of 3,927,286 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.