DHEC: 871 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, nine new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 871 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 522 probable cases and nine new confirmed deaths in South Carolina. This takes the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 503,013 with 8,725 total confirmed deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 6,719 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 17.5%.

According to the department, a total of 3,933,513 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.