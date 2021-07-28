DHEC agrees with new mask guidance from the CDC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With COVID-19 cases and deaths surging in the Palmetto State, officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say they agree with the new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of everyone wearing masks inside, whether they are vaccinated or not. This includes teachers, students and staff from kindergarten to grade 12.

Dr. Linda Bell says they have seen more than a 90% increase in COVID-19 cases in just one week. She adds this means South Carolinians need to get back on track with face coverings and vaccinations, because this is certainly a set back. Bell says DHEC is scheduled to release their official school guidance for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year later this week.