Division over mask guidelines grows in cities across the nation

CNN– In St. Louis, the County Council voted to overturn its mask mandate Tuesday, one day after it was put in place. In Arkansas, a law banning mask mandates, signed in April, goes into effect now, but the governor says that could change.

In Broward County, Florida, a school board meeting about masks had to be rescheduled after protesters refused to wear masks inside, and burned masks outside.

Health experts explain these recommendations are based on the dangers of the Delta variant.