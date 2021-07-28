Local Living: Registration open for City of Columbia After-School Program, adopt a furry friend this summer and more!

Students have a chance to keep busy after the school bell rings this year. Registration for the City of Columbia’s After-School Program is now open. Kids ages 5-12 have a chance to get out all that after school energy by playing sports, games, creating arts and crafts and even going on some field trips. Programs start August 18 and run from 3-6 p.m. everyday during the school week. The cost is $30 per week.

The City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department will host their annual National Night Out this Thursday. The ‘Re-Engage Columbia’ event will take place at Page Ellington Park from 6-8 p.m. While the event had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the city is excited to bring free food, music and entertainment to residents, as well as strengthening police-community relations. You can visit National Night Out’s website for more information.

The City of Columbia says you can register at the following locations:

Edisto Park 1914 Wiley St. 803-255-8103

Emily Douglas Park (Teen Program Grades 6 th -8 th ) 2500 Wheat Street 803-733-8531

(Teen Program Grades 6 -8 ) Greenview Park 6700 David St. 803-754-5223

Hampton Park 1117 Brandon Avenue 803-695-5207

Heathwood Park 800 Abelia Road 803-733-8446

Hyatt Park 950 Jackson Ave. 803-733-8445

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center 2611 Grant St. 803-255-8161

Lorick Park 1600 Lorick Ave. 803-691-9339

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park 2300 Greene St. 803-733-8452

Melrose Park 1500 Fairview Road 803-733-8493

Pinehurst Park 2300 Pinehurst Rd. 803-733-8451

Sims Park 3500 Duncan Street 803-733-8451

St. Anna’s Park 1313 Liberty Hill Ave. 803-733-8450

Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway 803-776-1096



You only have a few days left to visit the Riverbanks Zoo’s Aquarium and Reptile Complex before they close for a major upgrade. The zoo will transform the current complex into an Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center that is expected to open in the summer of 2022. The new complex will include coral colonies and a special section with plant and animal species. The current center will close the start of construction.

You only have two days left to get in on the City of Columbia Animal Services’ special offer! Until Friday, July 30, all pet adoptions are just $10. If you’re interested, you can visit the Columbia Animal Shelter at 127 Humane Lane and find your new best friend this summer!

If you’re not quite ready to adopt a furry friend yet , Columbia Animal Services is asking you to consider becoming a foster pet parent this summer. They say getting started is easy. Columbia Animal Services provides the supplies and basic medical care. They want to remind everyone that being a foster pet parent is a commitment that requires extra time only if you have it. If you’re interested in becoming a foster pet parent, you must be 18 years old and call 803-776-PETS (7387).