Local Living: Registration open for City of Columbia After-School Program, adopt a furry friend this summer and more!
Students have a chance to keep busy after the school bell rings this year. Registration for the City of Columbia’s After-School Program is now open. Kids ages 5-12 have a chance to get out all that after school energy by playing sports, games, creating arts and crafts and even going on some field trips. Programs start August 18 and run from 3-6 p.m. everyday during the school week. The cost is $30 per week.
The City of Columbia and the Columbia Police Department will host their annual National Night Out this Thursday. The ‘Re-Engage Columbia’ event will take place at Page Ellington Park from 6-8 p.m. While the event had to be cancelled last year due to COVID-19, the city is excited to bring free food, music and entertainment to residents, as well as strengthening police-community relations. You can visit National Night Out’s website for more information.
The City of Columbia says you can register at the following locations:
- Edisto Park
- 1914 Wiley St.
- 803-255-8103
- Emily Douglas Park (Teen Program Grades 6th -8th)
- 2500 Wheat Street
- 803-733-8531
- Greenview Park
- 6700 David St.
- 803-754-5223
- Hampton Park
- 1117 Brandon Avenue
- 803-695-5207
- Heathwood Park
- 800 Abelia Road
- 803-733-8446
- Hyatt Park
- 950 Jackson Ave.
- 803-733-8445
- Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center
- 2611 Grant St.
- 803-255-8161
- Lorick Park
- 1600 Lorick Ave.
- 803-691-9339
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Park
- 2300 Greene St.
- 803-733-8452
- Melrose Park
- 1500 Fairview Road
- 803-733-8493
- Pinehurst Park
- 2300 Pinehurst Rd.
- 803-733-8451
- Sims Park
- 3500 Duncan Street
- 803-733-8451
- St. Anna’s Park
- 1313 Liberty Hill Ave.
- 803-733-8450
- Woodland Park
- 6500 Olde Knight Parkway
- 803-776-1096
You only have a few days left to visit the Riverbanks Zoo’s Aquarium and Reptile Complex before they close for a major upgrade. The zoo will transform the current complex into an Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center that is expected to open in the summer of 2022. The new complex will include coral colonies and a special section with plant and animal species. The current center will close the start of construction.
You only have two days left to get in on the City of Columbia Animal Services’ special offer! Until Friday, July 30, all pet adoptions are just $10. If you’re interested, you can visit the Columbia Animal Shelter at 127 Humane Lane and find your new best friend this summer!
If you’re not quite ready to adopt a furry friend yet , Columbia Animal Services is asking you to consider becoming a foster pet parent this summer. They say getting started is easy. Columbia Animal Services provides the supplies and basic medical care. They want to remind everyone that being a foster pet parent is a commitment that requires extra time only if you have it. If you’re interested in becoming a foster pet parent, you must be 18 years old and call 803-776-PETS (7387).