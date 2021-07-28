Richland County increases starting pay for officers at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Turns out crime does pay, just not for the criminals. Richland County announced it is increasing starting pay for detention center officers from just over $32,000 a year to more than $36,000 a year. Current employees will also get a raise.

“Council approved this pay increase because our detention officers show up daily to ensure the safety of everyone at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, from the detainees to the staff,” said District 5 Councilmember Allison Terracio, chair of the Detention Center Ad Hoc Committee. “We hope additional wages will allow Richland County to attract and retain more officers, allowing us to fulfill our responsibility to the community.”

Detention center officers are responsible for a variety of duties including monitoring security camera, processing inmates, securing inmates’ property and monitoring access to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

If you are interested in applying, visit Richland County’s careers page.