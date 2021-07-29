DHEC: 1,200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four confirmed deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 1,200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 667 probable cases and four new confirmed deaths in the state. This brings the total number confirmed cases in South Carolina to 504,234 with 8,729 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 9,604 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 15.4%.

According to the department, a total of 3,942,991 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered to South Carolinians so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.