Lexington man facing six charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Lexington County man was arrested on six charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors. Officials say 54-year-old Ronald Dean Jones was arrested Tuesday by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say they received a CyberTipline report which lead them to investigate. Authorities say Jones distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

According to officials, Jones has been charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.