Richland County receiving additional funding through Emergency Rental Assistance Program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Thursday, officials in Richland County say the county will receive additional federal funding to help renters impacting by the coronavirus pandemic.

County officials say they originally were awarded $12.5 million to help renters who qualified through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and the county is now set to receive an additional $9.9 million through Emergency Rental Assistance 2.

“We understand there is still significant need for additional rental assistance,” said Mike King, assistant director of Emergency Services. “We are pleased to have been allocated additional funds, which will allow us to continue the program into the near future.”

County officials say you will need to have the following information prepared if you are applying.

Name and contact information

Address – household applicants must reside in a rental property within Richland County

Status – renter or landlord?

Copy of an applicable lease agreement or self-attestation in the absence of a lease agreement

Household income – must be below 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI)

Rental/utility payment status

In arrears or prospective?

Impact of COVID-19

Is there economic hardship? How?

Is there a risk of homelessness or housing instability? How?

Click here to access the application to receive assistance.

For more information about this funding, visit www.richlandcountysc.gov/ERA.