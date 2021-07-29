SCDEW: Decrease in initial unemployment insurance claims last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Jobless claims are down in South Carolina. According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, 1,479 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week. That is almost 1,000 fewer than the week prior. In total, the department says 914,225 initial claims have been filed since March 15, 2020.

According to the department, $242.94 was the average weekly payout last week, and 13,847 claimants received payments.

To access SCDEW’s full data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.