WATCH: Shane Beamer hosts inaugural golf tournament

New South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer held his first golf tournament called “Birdies with Beamer” Thursday morning.

The four-man, best shot golf tournament took place at Woodcreek Country Club at Elgin and featured the Gamecock football coaches and members of the South Carolina media.

Former and current Gamecock stars alive were on the course bright and early, including basketball coach Frank Martin, former USC quarterbacks Connor Shaw and Erik Kimrey, USC great Sterling Sharpe who played with former Gamecock running back Harold Green, and of course Beamer, who didn’t play in the event.

USC is now eight days from opening fall camp on Friday, Aug. 6.